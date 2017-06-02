Home > Football > England > Premiership > Southampton 

Stephens talks up Saints bond

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 08:55
Southampton

Southampton defender Jack Stephens has talked up the bond in the dressing room and has stressed the importance of remaining together.

The south-coast outfit have been a selling club since winning promotion back to the Premier League for the 2012-13 campaign.

Reports claim this summer will be no different as defender Virgil van Dijk continues to attract interest along with Ryan Bertrand and Fraser Forster, who have also been linked with departures.

Having reached the EFL Cup final and finishing eighth last term, Stephens feels keeping the squad together would be huge boost to their hopes of improving again next term.

Stephens told reporters: 'We dont want any of the boys leaving.

"We've got a really good group of players here and a really close changing room.

"It's a really good place to come in to every day, so from my point of view I dont want to see anyone leaving and hopefully we dont.

"But thats the way football goes sometimes and if it does then we have to react and keep moving forward."

