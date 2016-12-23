Hughes up for tough double-header

Stoke boss Mark Hughes says the Potters will go into a tough double-header against Liverpool and Chelsea full of self-belief.

The Potters face probably the most difficult festive fixtures of any Premier League team as they travel to Anfield to take on second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday before making the trip to Stamford Bridge to play leaders Chelsea on December 31.



Stoke are without a win in three matches but Hughes is encouraged by his side's results last season, when the Potters won 1-0 at Anfield in the League Cup and drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.



"We are under no illusions as to how good they both are and how difficult the matches will be for us, but we have to go into the games with real belief," said Hughes. "We had that last season and we will give it a go this time around, too.



"Not many people are thinking we have a chance of gaining positive results but that certainly isn't the case within our camp.



"Of course they have players who can hurt us, but we have players who can hurt them, too. We went to Liverpool last year and beat them and we also got our first point at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, so we know we can go to these places and be positive."

