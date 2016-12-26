No fear for Shawcross

Ryan Shawcross says Stoke are looking forward to the challenge of travelling to Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Potters have enjoyed a mixed season to date and having squandered a two-goal lead in last weekends 2-2 draw against Leicester, currently sit 11th in the standings.



Next up is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Tuesday, before taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on New Year's Eve.



Getting anything from either game appears to represent an uphill task but Shawcross is not worried about the challenges that await Mark Hughes' men.



The skipper says they looking forward to testing themselves against the Premier League's top two teams and are in no way intimidated by the hand they have been dealt by the fixture list.



"As professionals we want to test ourselves against the very best players, and over the next week or so we will certainly get to do that," he told the clubs official website.



"We are under no illusions as to how difficult the matches are going to be for us because Liverpool and Chelsea are, at this moment in time, the two best sides in the Premier League.



"That said we know how good we can be too, and we know that we can go into these type of matches, be positive and come away from them with positive results."



