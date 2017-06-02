Shaqiri expects further additions at Stoke

Xherdan Shaqiri expects Stoke to be busy in the transfer market this summer following the arrival of Darren Fletcher from West Brom.

Scotland international Fletcher will officially join the Potters on a free transfer next month and he becomes boss Mark Hughes' first acquisition of the off-season.



Winger Shaqiri, who was a big-money arrival at the bet365 Stadium when he joined from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015, expects further additions to arrive at the club during the transfer window, as Stoke look to improve on this seasons 13th-place finish in the Premier League.



"We were up and down as a team this season," the 25-year-old told Swiss newspaper Basellandschaftliche Zeitung. "I came to Stoke to be a leader. Last season, we took a step forward, it was one of the best seasons in the club's history. Now we want to attack again in the summer.



"I assume the responsible people are looking at every position to see how they can help the team. We must strengthen ourselves. Other clubs will also be doing it. And if some additions succeed, we can fully attack."



Shaqiri went on to insist that he is happy at Stoke for the time being, although he reiterated his desire to challenge for titles and play in the Champions League in the future.



"I'm trying to get the club to the top, as leader," he added. "But I also clearly say: I want to play for titles again in the future. And also play in the Champions League. We will see what the future holds."

