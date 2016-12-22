Home > Football > England > Premiership > Stoke City 

Skipper hails Allen capture

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 07:22
Stoke skipper Ryan Shawcross says he cannot believe Liverpool let Joe Allen join the Potters in the summer.

Allen was struggling for game time with the Reds but after impressing with Wales at Euro 2016 it was thought he could get a chance to shine at Anfield in the forthcoming campaign.

However Reds boss Jurgen Klopp still opened the door for him to leave, allowing Stoke to nip in and spend £13million, which now looks to be a bargain.

Allen will be in the side that takes on Liverpool on Boxing Day, and Shawcross says their loss is very much Stoke's gain.

"After such a brilliant Euros I was surprised we got him," he told the Sentinel. "I thought Liverpool would have kept him especially after the summer, and when I heard we were going to get him I was surprised.

"For the amount of money as well, it's a great signing for the club. He's an even better player than I thought.

"I've always rated him but I didn't realise he was so good. He's been our best player this season, our catalyst."

