Stoke in Hefti link

Stoke are interested in St Gallen's teenage centre-back Silvan Hefti, according to a report in Switzerland.

Blick claim Stoke have sent scouts to check out Swiss Under-21 international along with clubs from Germany, France and Italy.



The 19-year-old defender has quickly established a reputation as a ball-playing centre-back since being moved into the position at St Gallen, where he will finish his season against Super League champions Basel on Friday.



The newspaper suggest that the defender, under contract until 2020, would cost about £800,000 if he were to move on this summer.



Hefti is not closing any doors this summer, telling the paper: "I can well imagine both; to stay longer at St Gallen or to change to another league  but everything has to be right."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.