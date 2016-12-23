Black Cats face striker battle

Sunderland face a battle to keep hold of top striker Jermain Defoe in the new year with West Ham ready to make a move for him.

The Hammers have big trouble up front and see a move for their former player as a way to change that, at least in the short term, and they are prepared to offer £6m for his services.



It is fair to say that without Defoe's goals the Black Cats would have been relegated a long time ago, as he has has struck 27 times in 64 games since arriving from FC Toronto in 2015.



He was rewarded with a new contract in June which does not run out until 2019 so on the face of it Sunderland have no need to sell.



However, the Hammers are said to be hoping to cash in on Sunderland's desire to reduce the wage bill on Wearside although any sale of Defoe would be tantamount to hoisting the white flag when it comes to fighting relegation.

