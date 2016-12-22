Black Cats striker looks to Nigeria

Sunderland boss David Moyes hopes Victor Anichebe concentrates on club football but admits the striker wants to get back for Nigeria.

The 28-year-old has been a revelation since breaking into the team after arriving at the club as a free agent in September and he is now the focus of the attack with top scorer Jermain Defoe feeding off him.



Moyes would like him to continue to focus on his club efforts but admits Anichebe, who last played for Nigeria back in 2012, would love to play for the Super Eagles again.



Moyes told the Chronicle: "Victor would love to play for Nigeria, Im sure, but not now!



"Nigeria have good players and a good squad. It shows how well he is doing, though.



"But you would be very hard-placed to replace him given the quality he has shown, and we need to be mindful, we dont want teams to work him out.



"We might have to change his roles and positions at times.



"He has given us a starting point as a team which we have not really had."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.