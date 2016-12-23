Home > Football > England > Premiership > Sunderland 

Black Cats to miss playmaker

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 13:46
Sunderland

Sunderland boss David Moyes will be without loan star Adnan Januzaj for the trip to face Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Januzaj has struggled for consistency during his time on Wearside so far but he showed glimpses of what he could do in the win over Watford so his absence will be a blow but loan players are not allowed to feature against their parent clubs.

Midfielder Jan Kirchhoff is out with a knee injury and the German is to see a specialist over a tear to his lateral meniscus and although there is no timescale on his return, he seems certain to be out for several weeks at the very least.

He joins defenders Paddy McNair (knee) and Javier Manquillo (hamstring), midfielders Lee Cattermole (hip) and Lynden Gooch (ankle) and striker Duncan Watmore (cruciate ligament) on the casualty list.

Defender Billy Jones (hip) and midfielder Steven Pienaar (calf) both face late fitness tests.

