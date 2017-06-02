Larsson's Sunderland future unclear

Sebastian Larsson's future at Sunderland remains unclear although it appears the Sweden international wants to remain in England.

Larsson has spent the last six years at the Stadium of Light and he figured 21 times in the Premier League last season as the Black Cats were relegated from the top-flight.



The 31-year-old's current contract is due to expire this summer and he is yet to hear if he will be handed an extended deal with the Black Cats, who are without a manager following the departure of David Moyes last month.



Larsson's agent Per Jonsson admits he has heard nothing from Sunderland about his client's future, but he confirmed the former Birmingham player's priority is to remain in England, rather than return to his native Sweden.



"He's not ready to go home," Jonsson told Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt. "Sebastian is very keen to stay in England and besides bids from there, there are clubs in Turkey and China which have submitted bids."

