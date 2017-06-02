Home > Football > England > Premiership > Sunderland 

Newton in Sunderland frame

Last Updated: Fri, 02 Jun 2017 16:01
Sunderland

Eddie Newton has reportedly applied for the vacant managerial position at Sunderland.

Sunderland are still searching for a new manager after Scottish tactician David Moyes resigned from his position on May 22 following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats are said to have a number of potential candidates on their list, with Derek McInnes, former striker Kevin Phillips, Garry Monk, Nigel Pearson, Alex Neil, ex-boss Roy Keane and Paul Lambert all linked.

However, a new name is believed to have entered the fray, with Newton, who is part of Chelsea's backroom staff, reportedly lodging an application for the post at the Stadium of Light.

The 45-year-old, who played for the Blues, Cardiff, Birmingham, Oxford, Barnet and Hayes across an 11-year period, has only been as high as assistant manager, having held that position at MK Dons, West Brom and now the reigning Premier League champions.

