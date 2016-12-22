Home > Football > England > Premiership > Sunderland 

Pickford eyes clean sheet

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 11:01
Sunderland

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is hoping to keep a clean sheet when he travels to face Manchester United on Boxing Day.

That would be the perfect Christmas present for the young keeper who has been a revelation this season and a key part of the Black Cats' upturn in form.

Pickford knows it will not be easy against a United side who are unbeaten in eight Premier League matches but says they must go without any fear.

He told the Mail: "We are going up against some top, top players. We have got to go there and show we don't fear them.

"We have to stick to our game plan, keep a clean sheet and then anything can happen.

"We'll have a good week of training, we'll go there with a game plan and hopefully that works out for us on the day."

