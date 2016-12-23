Bradley cool over sack rumours

Swansea boss Bob Bradley says he does not fear the sack and is determined to lead the club to safety.

The Swans remain in danger of relegation despite the arrival of Bradley, who has so far failed to turn around their fortunes in the 10 games he has been in charge since replacing Francesco Guidolin.



Swansea now face two huge games at the Liberty Stadium, starting with West Ham on Boxing Day, and it has been suggested he is facing the sack unless he picks up two results.



However, the American is not thinking too much about that and when asked whether he could be axed, he responded: "Maybe. But I never know how that works. I don't spend much time thinking about it. I've been here for 10 games and when I arrived I knew it was a challenge.



"We have had moments where we thought we were close to making a big step forward, we have left some points on the table in those 10 games.



"If we had not done that, maybe the discussion would be different. But that's football and the only thing I can focus on is the team - our work and preparation to make everybody fight together."





