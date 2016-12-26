Bradley denies Swans unrest rumours

Swansea manager Bob Bradley has denied rumours his players are unhappy with the club's training regime.

The under-fire Bradley has won just two of his 10 matches in charge and has admitted his future could hinge on the Swans' home games against West Ham and Bournemouth before the end of 2016.



But the American has insisted there is no disagreement between him and the club's players over training methods, and says everyone is on board as they look to beat the drop.



"No truth to it," he told Sky Sports News when asked about the newspaper reports. "We've had a very good response. Since I've arrived the focus has been sharper, shorter training, more intensity, more tempo.



"Of course we also discuss the whole part of the week and we try to make sure that everything from what warm-ups are like, how it goes into training, what's done in the gym, we're trying to make sure the balance in everything is right.



"But I have to say the response of the players has been very good. Sometimes things come out through who knows? Those things don't mean too much."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.