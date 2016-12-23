Bradley eyes quick deals

Swansea boss Bob Bradley has revealed he wants to get his January transfer business done as quickly as possible.

The Swans boss is said to be targeting at least two new signings when the window opens next month, with a central defender and a midfielder high on his wanted list.



A new goalscorer could also be a possibility if there is enough cash left in the pot, but whoever arrives at the club, the Swans boss wants them through the door as soon as possible.



Bradley has drawn up his list of targets, which could include Manchester United's Ashley Young and he is ready to move quickly.



"Yes we would like to do things early if possible," he said. "Given where we are after 17 games we have got to take advantage of the 21 matches remaining.



"So you don't want to sit back (at the start of the transfer window) and watch match after match after match go by.



"Otherwise you will find that instead of the 21 games to get this thing turned around, you may be down to 14 or 15 games. So yes, we would like to get things done early."

