Duo to return for Swansea

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 14:00
Swansea have broken-toe victims Federico Fernandez and Ki Sung-yueng available for the Boxing Day home clash with West Ham.

Fernandez is a real contender to return in central defence on the back of Swansea conceding six goals in recent defeats at West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Ki might have to settle for a place on the bench, but Kyle Naughton and Jack Cork are possible options with under-pressure manager Bob Bradley considering changes.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Taylor, Britton, Cork, Barrow, Routledge, Sigurdsson, Llorente, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Van der Hoorn, Amat, Fulton, Fer, Kingsley, Dyer, Montero, Borja, McBurnie.

