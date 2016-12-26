I am fully committed to Swansea - Bradley

Bob Bradley promised to fight on as Swansea manager after Saturday's 4-1 Premier League home defeat to West Ham.

Whether Bradley gets the opportunity to continue the job he began less than three months ago remains to be seen.



The 58-year-old American had said before the West Ham game that his future might rest on the next two matches.



But angry Swansea supporters turned on Bradley as the Welsh outfit slumped to the seventh defeat of his 11-game reign, calling for the board to sack the former United States manager.



"It was a tough afternoon in all ways," the Swans boss said after a defeat which leaves the club four points from the safety mark. "We've gone through a period where nothing has gone right and today was more of the same.



"I understood it was a difficult situation when I came here. But I said I would work and fight every day to do the job. I continue to be fully committed to that."



Bradley has won only two games since succeeding Francesco Guidolin on October 3 and it is clear Swansea's new American owners now have a decision to make.



The West Ham defeat was the eighth time in 11 games the team have conceded at least three goals and Saturday's home game against Bournemouth marks the halfway point of the season.



After that game the January transfer window will open, almost certainly Swansea's last shot at survival.



Asked if he retained the support of the hierarchy, Bradley replied: "I don't have regular dealings with the board.



"As a manager when results go bad you understand there will be discussion.



"It's not anything you control, you continue to prepare your team, pick the best team.



"You make changes throughout a game to affect the game and keep going.



"I've been in difficult situations before and I will continue to look the players in eye and challenge them, because the only way we can do is stick together and keep going."

