McBurnie hopes for Swansea chance

Swansea youngster Oliver McBurnie is hoping to gain more first-team opportunities at the Liberty Stadium next season.

The Scotland youth international enjoyed a successful campaign with the Swans' Under-23 side, scoring 23 goals in all competitions, as they claimed overall glory in the Premier League 2 Division 2 and the Premier League Cup.



The 20-year-old's performances also earned him first-team recognition as he made five Premier League appearances throughout the campaign while he also started for the Welsh club in their EFL Cup tie against Peterborough in August.



McBurnie is now hoping to earn more first-team chances next season although he knows he is far from being the finished article.



We will see what the summer brings, McBurnie said. I am 20, I am nowhere near reaching my peak, I have a lot to learn still. I am not daft enough to think I know it all.



I want to keep getting better. Good players dont just have a couple of good seasons, they put a run of them together."



The former Bradford man could also be sent out on loan next term to gain more first-team experience, having previously enjoyed temporary switches to Newport and Bristol Rovers.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.