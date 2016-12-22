Home > Football > England > Premiership > Swansea City 

Swans target ruled out

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 06:04
Swansea%20City

Swansea's bid to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams have been hit by the news he is facing three months out injured.

The Swans have been heavily linked with a move for the Wales international and it was suggested a swap deal could be on the cards that would see Neil Taylor head to Selhurst Park.

Palace could still pursue a deal for left-back Taylor when the transfer window opens but Williams will not be involved as part of any deal after damaging his shoulder.

Williams is currently on loan at Ipswich and picked up the injury after landing heavily on his arm in their win at Wigan Athletic.

The 23-year-old has undergone surgery and it is unlikely he will be back in action before March.

"We are looking at around 12 weeks before he is back playing again, without any setbacks," Ipswich physio Matt Byard said. "There was significant cartilage damage and a small fracture and the shoulder joint was completely unstable."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Swans target ruled out

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 06:04

Swans join winger hunt

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 00:52

Tigers target Montero

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 05:21

Swans target Magpies striker

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 04:00

Swans eyeing Spaniard

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 16:16

Home form is key - Llorente

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 12:56

Swans set sights on PSV schemer

 Mon, 19 Dec 2016 14:02

Rangel opens up on Swans 'hurt'

 Mon, 19 Dec 2016 12:11

Bradley determined to fight on

 Sun, 18 Dec 2016 18:44

No fresh fears for Swans

 Fri, 16 Dec 2016 15:13
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 