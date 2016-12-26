Fazio to make permanent switch

Roma have reportedly agreed to make Federico Fazio's loan move from Tottenham Hotspur permanent in the summer.

Fazio, who arrived at Tottenham in 2014 from Sevilla, moved to Roma in the summer on a season-long loan deal after falling down the pecking order at White Hart Lane.



The centre-back has been a regular first-team fixture for the Giallorossi, making 17 Serie A appearances, and has helped the Spanish side climb to second in the table.



Reports suggest there was a clause written into the loan deal that would enable Roma to make the 29-year-old's switch permanent should he feature in a certain number of games.



This amount is now said to have been reached and the Italian outfit will now pay Spurs 3.2million euros at the end of the season to complete the move in the summer.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.