Home > Football > England > Premiership > Tottenham Hotspur 

Fazio to make permanent switch

Last Updated: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 14:18
Tottenham%20Hotspur

Roma have reportedly agreed to make Federico Fazio's loan move from Tottenham Hotspur permanent in the summer.

Fazio, who arrived at Tottenham in 2014 from Sevilla, moved to Roma in the summer on a season-long loan deal after falling down the pecking order at White Hart Lane.

The centre-back has been a regular first-team fixture for the Giallorossi, making 17 Serie A appearances, and has helped the Spanish side climb to second in the table.

Reports suggest there was a clause written into the loan deal that would enable Roma to make the 29-year-old's switch permanent should he feature in a certain number of games.

This amount is now said to have been reached and the Italian outfit will now pay Spurs 3.2million euros at the end of the season to complete the move in the summer.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Fazio to make permanent switch

 Mon, 26 Dec 2016 14:18

Pochettino keen on Zaha

 Mon, 26 Dec 2016 08:18

Star tipped to pose alongside Poch in January

 Sat, 24 Dec 2016 14:35

Spurs boss had no worries over Lloris

Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:31

Vorm delighted with new deal

Fri, 23 Dec 2016 14:14

Spurs ace wanted in France

Fri, 23 Dec 2016 09:07

Vorm extends Tottenham contract

Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:38

Lloris lands new deal

Thu, 22 Dec 2016 13:57

Spurs in title race - Eriksen

Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:28

Spurs must stay strong - Pochettino

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 13:28
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 