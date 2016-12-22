Lloris lands new deal

France ace Hugo Lloris says he is delighted to sign a new three-year contract extension to commit his future to Tottenham until 2022.

The 29-year-old has been in talks with Spurs for more than a month over a new deal and has finally completed fresh terms.



Tottenham will laud Lloris' signature as a huge boost, given a host of top European clubs have been closely monitoring his status.



Tottenham confirmed the news via their official club twitter feed, stating: "We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2022."



Lloris' new deal offers another boost to Tottenham's recent drive to tie down their top talents to fresh long-term contracts.



Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen have extended their deals in recent months, with Lloris' commitment representing another coup.



Spurs will now likely turn their attentions to completing new terms for playmaker Erik Lamela and defender Toby Alderweireld.



Lloris joined Spurs from Lyon for a modest £8million in 2012 but is now among the most coveted and respected goalkeepers in world football.



The France captain believes his new deal offers fresh endorsement of manager Mauricio Pochettino.



"I'm very pleased with this new contract, and of course that's the way I show my commitment to the club, my team-mates and the gaffer," Lloris told Tottenham's official club website.



"It shows again how much I believe in this project and hopefully the best year is ahead."



Lloris revealed his pride at winning sufficient respect at Tottenham to command the club captaincy - but insisted he is not satisfied by the White Hart Lane leadership role alone.



"I'm really enjoying my time at Tottenham, it's a great feeling to be the captain, too," said Lloris. "I think I can be proud of that. It's not easy for a foreigner to come to England and win the respect of your team-mates, of the fans and of the English people.



"I'm really pleased with that, but I'm still thinking that it's not enough.



"I want more, and that's why I work so hard, and again, hopefully the best year is ahead."

