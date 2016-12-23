Spurs ace wanted in France

Tottenham midfielder Heung-min Son is on Paris Saint-Germain's wanted list and they are said to be considering a new year move.

The South Korean has not been as prolific as he was in the early parts of the season of late but has still banged in six goals this season, with three assists, and Spurs will not be in a rush to offload him.



The 24-year had looked like he was on his way back to the Bundesliga in the summer but Mauricio Pochettino blocked the move and he is unlikely to want to weaken his squad mid-season, so unless PSG come up with a mega-bid, which they could easily do, Son will be going nowhere.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.