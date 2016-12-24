Spurs boss had no worries over Lloris

Mauricio Pochettino insists he never feared Hugo Lloris would leave Tottenham after the goalkeeper signed a new deal this week.

Lloris signed a new contract until 2022 on Thursday after initially opening negotiations with the club in the summer.



The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and uncertainty surrounding his future increased after Spurs' limp display in this season's Champions League.



Pochettino's men have a fight on their hands to return to Europe's premier tournament next term but the Argentinian says he was never worried Lloris would leave White Hart Lane.



"In two and a half years he showed to me the commitment," he told reporters.



"I never felt I was about to lose him but we know him very well and he's one of the best keepers in the world and always in the attention of other clubs. Nothing changed.



"The feeling always was he wanted to show his commitment and this was a great opportunity.



"It's fantastic for the club, it's a very good thing.



"All our players want to be involved in the project for a long time. That's fantastic for us. It's a good signal and a good message for our people, for the club.



"The players commit because they believe in the project and make us very proud."



Lloris follows a long line of Tottenham players to commit their future to the club after the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen all extended contracts this year.



Pochettino, however, says Lloris' announcement represented the biggest statement of intent.



"He's our captain, our leader," Pochettino said.



"All the players respect him and identify him like a leader. That is our biggest step forward to sign him and give him a new contract and to show the commitment.



"It shows the belief in the project. That is a massive step forward for the club."



Tottenham remain restricted in the players they are able to sign while their new stadium is built and the club have instead focused on securing the futures of their current squad.



While the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Michael Carrick in the past all felt the need to leave to achieve their ambitions, Pochettino feels it is obvious why his players want to stay.



"Maybe you can find the answer in their speech," Pochettino said.



"All are talking about projects, all are talking about future, all are talking about being happy here. In the way they try to play they are happy. They agree with our philosophy. That is the answer.



"The players are happy to be here. For different reasons. Tottenham can provide the facilities, in one year and a half a new stadium. The answer is easy to find why."

