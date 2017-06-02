Spurs hopeful in Lopez swop

Tottenham are hopeful of buying loan goalkeeper Pau Lopez for just £1.75million from Spanish La Liga side Espanyol this summer.

The 22-year-old Spaniard moved to White Hart Lane last August on a season-long loan with Spurs also having the option to make the move permanent for £6million in the January transfer window.



However, with Lopez failing to make a single appearance last season as he was third in Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino's pecking order behind Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, the club opted against signing him outright in the winter.



It is now being reported that the north Londoners were confident that they could sign Lopez for less if they waited until this transfer window because he is about to enter the final year of his contract at Espanyol and the club are likely to offload to avoid losing him for nothing.



Spurs are now in a stronger bargaining position and it appears they will offer £1.75 million with a similar amount in add-ons further down the line based on appearances and a sell-on clause.



Pochettino is said to see Lopez as one for the future and is likely to give him some first-team opportunities should he make the move to the club a permanent arrangement.

