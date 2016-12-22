Spurs in title race - Eriksen

Christian Eriksen says Spurs are firmly in the race for the Premier League title - despite being 10 points off the top of the table.

Chelsea lead the table and Spurs are sat in fifth spot but Denmark ace Eriksen believes that is not insurmountable and Spurs are definitely in the race.



The north Londoners have come through a dip in results - they have now won three of their last four matches - and when asked if they could challenge for the Premier League title, Erikson was adamant they could.



He told Sky: "Yes, 100 per cent, for sure.



"If you watch the first 44-and-a-half minutes of the game at Chelsea, I think we did very, very well. We showed we can compete with them.



"It's not like you can say 'Oh they are much better'. Yes, they are doing really well and have not lost for 11 games and are on a really good run.



"But for us it is just about keeping up with everyone else and being as close as possible to the top. Of course I really want us to do better than last season, when we did really well.



"Hopefully we will finish even higher and we want to be in a position to do that so that is the main target."

