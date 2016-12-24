Star tipped to pose alongside Poch in January

Tottenham are closing in on an agreement with star defender Toby Alderweireld to extend his contract in January, according to a report

The Mirror state that Alderweireld, 27, will be the next first-team star to pose alongside manager Mauricio Pochettino as he puts pen to paper on a new long-term deal.



The deal is expected to be concluded by the end of the next month with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy planning to keep Alderweireld for the next five years.



The Belgium international will follow in the footsteps of Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Jan Vertonghen and Harry Kane, who have all agreed new terms in 2016.



Alderweireld made the move to White Hart Lane from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in 2015 after starring on loan at Premier League side Southampton in the 2014-15 campaign.

