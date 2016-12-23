Vorm delighted with new deal

Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm says he is "very happy" after signing a new contract to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2018.

The Holland international joined from Swansea in July 2014 and has made 26 appearances for Spurs as understudy to France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.



The 33-year-old Vorm, who previously played for Utrecht, has won 15 caps for Holland and was a member of their 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads.



He told the club's website: "Its special (to sign a new contract). When you come here you have expectations but you dont really know whats going to happen, although over the years I think Ive done well on every level in the club and I think its very important for me to see how it is to be at a big club.



The fact that I can extend my contract here is very positive. Im very happy here, my family is very happy and Ive got a lot of respect for the staff and the players.



"To be honest, I cant name a negative point.



Number one Lloris signed a new deal on Thursday.

