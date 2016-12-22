Home > Football > England > Premiership > Watford 

Hornets starlet set for loan exit

Watford forward Jerome Sinclair has again been linked with a January loan move to Championship side Brentford.

Sinclair has struggled for game time this season after joining from Liverpool in the summer and Watford are eager to find a temporary club for the 20-year-old.

Brentford have been credited with an interest in the past and the Bees may be in need of reinforcements in attack next month, with the future of Scott Hogan the subject of speculation in recent weeks.

Sinclair has managed just two Premier League appearances this season and Watford boss Walter Mazzarri is understood to be happy to sanction a loan move for the remainder of the campaign, with Brentford seemingly the front runners at this stage.

