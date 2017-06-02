Malle heads for Watford exit

Watford youngster Aly Malle has reportedly left the club and penned a five-year deal with Serie A side Udinese.

The 19-year-old winger only joined the Hornets from Malian outfit the Black Stars last summer, but was immediately loaned out to La Liga club Granada for the season.



The former Mali youth international spent the first half of the campaign in Granada's B team and then made the step up to the full side after Christmas, featuring in 11 La Liga matches which included games against Madrid giants Real and Atletico.



However, Granada were relegated from La Liga at the end of the season and the Hertfordshire Mercury are now reporting that Watford have allowed the youngster to leave Vicarage Road on a permanent basis, with Udinese signing him on a contract until the summer of 2022.



Malle will be hoping to rediscover the kind of form that saw him linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City prior to his move to Watford, with the Hornets continuing their rebuilding process under new coach Marco Silva.

