Mazzarri in dark over Pereyra return

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri admits he isn't sure how long Roberto Pereyra is likely to be sidelined for with his knee injury.

The Argentina international picked up the injury during the Hornets' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last week and has been carefully assessed by the club's medical staff.



Pressed on a likely timeframe for Pereyra's return, Mazzarri said: "It is very difficult to tell.



"With an injury like this there are many variables and many changes that can happen, so it depends on many things. For sure he will be out for some months."



Mazzarri must also evaluate whether injured duo Sebastian Prodl and Stefano Okaka will be ready to play any part against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.



The Austria centre-back went off with a dead leg during the first-half at Sunderland on Saturday, while Okaka (hamstring) has been missing since his two-goal display against Everton earlier this month.



However, both players taken part in light training this week.













