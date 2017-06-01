Home > Football > England > Premiership > Watford 

Sarr on Watford's radar

Last Updated: Thu, 01 Jun 2017 18:59
Watford

Watford are believed to be fighting it out with Newcastle to sign Metz winger Ismaïla Sarr.

The teenager has impressed for Metz this season in what has been his breakthrough campaign for the French outfit.

He scored five goals in 31 Ligue 1 games and his goal against Nancy grabbed headlines earlier this season.

Sarr has been compared to Liverpool winger Sadio Mane in recent months and both players have played for Senegal during the recent African Cup of Nations.

The 19-year-old has four years remaining on his deal with Metz and Watford will reportedly need to bid £13million.

Newcastle have made a £10.5million bid, according to reports, but Watford are willing to gazump it in order to get their man.

