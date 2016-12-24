Striker could be unleashed on Palace

Isaac Success could start against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day but Stefano Okaka and Sebastian Prodl might only make the Watford bench.

Head coach Walter Mazzarri has been steadily increasing Success's involvement from the bench in the last two matches and the Nigerian hitman is edging ever closer to his first start since the away game at Middlesbrough.



Okaka has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem and, along with Prodl, who is struggling with a leg issue, has not trained with the main group this week.



Christian Kabasele looks more likely to start than fellow defender Craig Cathcart, who was named on the bench for the game at Sunderland, because he hasn't got enough training under his belt.



"I don't think Cathcart [is ready to start]," said Mazzarri. "We will see in the next few days."



Provisional Squad: Gomes, Zuniga, Cathcart, Britos, Prodl, Holebas, Capoue, Behrami, Kaboul, Guedioura, Deeney, Amrabat, Okaka, Pantilimon, Watson, Janmaat, Kabasele, Ighalo, Sinclair, Success.





