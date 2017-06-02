Watford enter Johnstone race

Watford have entered the race to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who wants a permanent move away from Old Trafford.

Johnstone is a product of the Red Devils' youth system, but he has not made a Premier League appearance for the club, instead spending numerous spells out on loan, including a temporary switch to Aston Villa during the second-half of the 2016-17 campaign.



The 24-year-old made 21 Championship appearances as he established himself as the number one at Villa Park and it is believed boss Steve Bruce is keen to make the loan switch a permanent transfer.



However, reports are now suggesting that Watford are interested in signing the former England Under-20 stopper, as new boss Marco Silva looks to reshape his squad.



The Hornets' current first-choice stopper, Heurelho Gomes, will turn 37 next season and Johnstone appears to be Silva's first-choice to become the Brazilian's long-term successor, while the lure of the Premier League could also influence the goalkeeper's decision.

