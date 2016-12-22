Watford midfielder facing season KO

Watford may be without Roberto Pereyra for the rest of the season as a result of the knee injury he sustained against Manchester City.

The attacking midfielder damaged cartilage in his left knee in the 2-0 defeat to City earlier this month and initial reports suggested he would be sidelined until March.



However, it has now been speculated the 25-year-old Argentine, a summer signing from Juventus, may not be seen again this season as the injury is worse than had first been feared.



Watford could seek to land a replacement for Pereyra in the January transfer window and they have been linked with a number of midfielders of late.



Manchester United's Ashley Young, who began his career at Vicarage Road, and Morgan Schneiderlin have been mooted as potential targets for Watford ahead of the new year, although they will face competition for the duo.



Young would be the more like-for-like replacement for Pereyra, but Schneiderlin would also add further competition for places in the Hornets midfield.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.