Albion make Schneiderlin move

Last Updated: Thu, 22 Dec 2016 08:50
West Brom have launched an £18million move for out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Albion boss Tony Pulis admitted after the summer transfer window that he wasn't completely satisfied with the club's business but it seems as if he has been backed financially ahead of the January window after an impressive start to the campaign.

Schneiderlin hasn't featured for United since November 19 and the Old Trafford side are understood to be open to a sale.

Everton, managed by the 27-year-old's former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman, were considered the frontrunners in the battle to land Schneiderlin but Sky have claimed the Baggies have made the first move by submitting a formal £18m offer.

That sum may be enough to convince United to sell when the transfer window reopens but the Baggies are likely to face competition, with Everton expected to firm up their interest with a concrete bid and Watford have also been credited with a move.

