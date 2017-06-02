Baggies and Fulham eye Mounie

West Brom and Fulham have been linked with Montpellier hitman Steve Mounie, but his agents have denied talk of "advanced negotiations".

The 22-year-old striker notched an impressive 14 Ligue 1 goals this past season, leading to speculation that he would be a transfer target this summer.



On Friday, L'Equipe claimed Albion and Fulham were leading the chase from across the Channel although there is likely to be plenty of domestic interest in the Benin international.



When contacted for a comment by newspaper Midi Libre, Mounie's agents played down talk of strong interests on the part of the English clubs, without really denying them.



They are quoted as saying: "We are not in advanced discussions with a club. But it is not illogical that a 22-year-old who has scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 is of interest."



That response is being interpreted in France as an indication that the player can go at the right price.

