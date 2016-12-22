Brunt looking for Baggies response

Chris Brunt is hopeful West Bromwich Albion can return to winning ways when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Boxing Day.

West Brom have enjoyed an impressive season so far and the club are currently sitting eighth in the Premier League, just one point behind sixth-placed Southampton.



The Baggies suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out - their sixth loss of the campaign - and the wheels have slightly come off what was looking like a potential top-five push.



However, Brunt is optimistic of a quick-fire response from the team although he knows it will be tough going at the Emirates.



Arsenal go into the clash after back-to-back defeats - losing to Everton and Manchester City - and the Gunners need three points to get their title challenge back on track.



West Brom have a poor record at Arsenal and last picked up a victory there in 2010 - a 3-2 success thanks to goal from Peter Odemwingie, Gonzalo Jara and Jerome Thomas.



Tony Pulis' side has been built on a strong defence this season and outside the top seven they have the joint second-best defence in the league.



Brunt has been a driving force in the side this term, making 10 outings and scoring one goal, and is hoping the Baggies can produce the goods and come away with a positive result on Monday.



"It would be nice to bounce back after the disappointing defeat to Manchester United," he said. "We know we're going to have to be at our best to get something out of the game.



"We're expecting a team thats going to want to go out and win the game after losing their last two."



Venezuela international Salomon Rondon has been among the goals for West Brom, having scored seven from 17 appearances, and punters may decide to use their free bet on the striker firing his side to glory.



Arsenal will be looking to the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott, who scored in the 2-1 loss to the Citizens, to provide their goal threat.

