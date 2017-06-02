Chadli plans Baggies stay

West Brom have been boosted by the news that winger Nacer Chadli intends to remain at The Hawthorns next season.

The Belgium international only joined the Baggies from Tottenham last summer for a club-record transfer fee of £13million and he helped Tony Pulis' side secure a top-10 finish in the Premier League during the campaign, scoring five goals in 31 top-flight appearances.



West Brom have already lost captain Darren Fletcher during the off-season, as he has joined Premier League rivals Stoke on a free transfer, but Chadli insists he is not planning to follow the Scotland international out of the exit door, as he plans to remain with Albion next term.



Chadli, who is currently away on international duty with Belgium, told DH: "After that [international duty], itll be holiday and pre-season with West Brom. Im going in with the mentality that Ill be playing there next season."

