Foster already looking ahead

Ben Foster says West Brom need to forget about Saturday's defeat at Arsenal and look ahead to their next outing.

Foster was in sensational form at the Emirates and he pulled off a number of saves in the second-half from Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, Hector Bellerin, Alex Iwobi and Aaron Ramsey.



The 33-year-old former England international looked like he was going to ensure his side left with a share of the spoils, but a late goal gave the hosts all three points.



Giroud fired an inch-perfect header into the top-right corner in the 86th-minute and denied the Baggies goalkeeper what would have been a fully deserved clean sheet.



But, Foster is not lingering on the defeat and wants his players to put the loss behind them ahead of their next Premier League outing in five days time.



He said: "Now we've got big games against Southampton and Hull next week so we have got to forget about this and move on."

