Home > Football > England > Premiership > West Bromwich Albion 

Foster commits to Baggies

Last Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:36
West%20Bromwich%20Albion

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new contract with the club.

The 33-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of the current campaign, has put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2019.

Foster has been an ever-present for the Baggies this season and recently made his 150th Premier League appearance for the club.

Albion boss Tony Pulis has been pleased with Foster's form this season, keeping three clean sheets as the club head into the Christmas schedule eighth in the table ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Arsenal.

"We're delighted we've extended Ben's contract. His form this season has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the goalkeepers have to aspire to," said Pulis.

Foster joined West Brom on loan from Birmingham in 2011 before making the move permanent the following year.

He has made 161 appearances for the club in all competitions, keeping 41 clean sheets and follows midfielders Craig Gardner and Claudio Yacob and Pulis himself in committing his future to the club in recent months.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Foster matches Baggies ambition

 Sat, 24 Dec 2016 13:17

Foster commits to Baggies

Sat, 24 Dec 2016 11:36

Pulis admits Saints ace hopes have faded

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:24

Pulis tight-lipped over Schneiderlin bid

 Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:20

Brunt looking for Baggies response

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 17:56

Pulis heaps praise on Albion midfielder

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 12:53

Albion make Schneiderlin move

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 08:50

Fifa could prevent Nyom selection

Wed, 21 Dec 2016 17:13

Albion star plans to play on

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 11:22

Pulis ponders Tigers swoop

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 17:20
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 