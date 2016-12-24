Foster matches Baggies ambition

Ben Foster's decision to extend his contract with West Brom show the players have bought into the club's lofty ambitions.

The 33-year-old was out of contract at the end of the current campaign but has now put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2019.



After spending the 2011-12 season on loan with the Baggies, Foster signed permanent terms in 2012 and has been an ever-present for Tony Pulis's side this term.



The former Manchester United shot-stopper has been in top form, helping the Midlanders reach the giddy heights of eighth in the Premier League standings heading into the Festive period.



And Pulis was pleased to sort out his custodian's future ahead of the busiest period of the season.



"We're delighted we've extended Ben's contract," he said. "His form this season has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the goalkeepers have to aspire to."



Punters looking to use a free bet might fancy West Brom to finish in the top 10 and they are next in action on Boxing Day, when they make the trip to north London to face Arsenal.

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.