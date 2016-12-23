Home > Football > England > Premiership > West Bromwich Albion 

Pulis admits Saints ace hopes have faded

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:24
West Brom boss Tony Pulis admits Jay Rodriguez's return to form has probably ended any hopes he had of luring him from Southampton.

The 27-year-old was close to making a summer loan switch to The Hawthorns, with Sunderland, Hull and Watford also interested, and was keen on a move because he was desperate to play.

But with Saints striker Charlie Austin out for up to four months with a shoulder injury, Rodriguez can become an integral first-team player again.

The former England striker scored twice in Southampton's 3-1 win at Bournemouth last week and Pulis is no longer optimistic of pulling off the deal.

He said: "We were very interested in the summer, we nearly got a deal done at the beginning of the season. We were very interested until he got those goals against Bournemouth and that's ended that one."

