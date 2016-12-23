Pulis admits Saints ace hopes have faded

West Brom boss Tony Pulis admits Jay Rodriguez's return to form has probably ended any hopes he had of luring him from Southampton.

The 27-year-old was close to making a summer loan switch to The Hawthorns, with Sunderland, Hull and Watford also interested, and was keen on a move because he was desperate to play.



But with Saints striker Charlie Austin out for up to four months with a shoulder injury, Rodriguez can become an integral first-team player again.



The former England striker scored twice in Southampton's 3-1 win at Bournemouth last week and Pulis is no longer optimistic of pulling off the deal.



He said: "We were very interested in the summer, we nearly got a deal done at the beginning of the season. We were very interested until he got those goals against Bournemouth and that's ended that one."

