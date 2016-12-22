Pulis heaps praise on Albion midfielder

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says midfielder Claudio Yacob has been key to his side's fine start to the Premier League campaign.

Albion head into their Boxing Day clash at Arsenal in eighth spot in the table, with 23 points from 17 games to date.



Yacob has missed just one game in the league this season, as the midfielder was suspended for a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in October, and Pulis feels the Argentine midfielder has been one of his star performers.



He told the Express & Star: Yac has been fantastic and is a great kid around the place. Hes got a great sense of humour as well and he is part of a very strong group of players here.



Were pleased to have him. He signed a contract at the start of the year and has been a great signing for the football club.



Yacob, who signed a deal in September through to the summer of 2018, is regarded as a midfield enforcer by many observers but Pulis thinks that is just one facet of his all-round game, and says the 29-year-old has more to offer than simply hard work.



Hes got a little bit more than that at times. But hes a good lad round the place thats the great thing, he added.



Being a foreign player hes integrated so well and his English is so good now. Hes got a really dry sense of humour.

