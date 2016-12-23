Pulis tight-lipped over Schneiderlin bid

Boss Tony Pulis refused to discuss West Brom's bid for Morgan Schneiderlin but confirmed they have made offers for several players.

Albion have tabled a club-record bid for Manchester United midfielder Schneiderlin, which Press Association Sport understands to be worth around B£18million.



Schneiderlin has played just eight times for United this season having moved from Southampton for £25million in 2015.



Everton have also been linked with the France international but Pulis remained tight-lipped over any West Brom deal.



"We have made bids for four or five players, we won't talk about them today. We will talk about them if we get them." he said.



"I don't want to go into it specifically, doing deals and business with people you should deal directly with them. Once they are done you can talk about them more openly. That's the way I prefer to conduct my business.



"We'll be spending a bit of money left over from the previous window, then moving on from there. They are very keen to keep the club running financially positively. They feel they can if they manage it properly."

