Albion hoping to add Snodgrass

Newly promoted Brighton are reportedly set to make an approach for West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass this summer.

The south-coast club are already planning for their debut campaign in the Premier League after achieving automatic promotion from the Championship last term.



Chris Hughton has already confirmed that he intends to add to his squad and Premier League experience is something he is searching for.



Snodgrass fits perfectly into that brief and its understood Hughton is ready to make an £8million bid for the Scotland international.



The 29-year-old only joined West Ham in January when Hull accepted a £10million offer for his services, however, he struggled to find his feet at the London Stadium.



The former Norwich and Leeds man failed to hit the back of the net in 15 appearances for the Hammers and reports claim West Ham will allow him to leave for the right price.

