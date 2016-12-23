Carroll set to start

Andy Carroll is expected to start only his fourth Premier League match since May when West Ham travel to Swansea on Boxing Day.

The striker appears to have finally recovered from injury and he is expected to keep his place in the side for the visit to the struggling Swans as there are not many other options with Diafra Sakho facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a back injury.



Hammers boss Slaven Bilic will be forced into making at least one change with Pedro Obiang suspended so Edimilson Fernandes may come in to partner Mark Noble at the heart of the midfield.



Sam Byram hasn't featured since the start of October but has been pencilled in for a return with a place on the bench a possibility.



Reece Oxford, who recently signed a new four-and-a-half deal, is still struggling with an ankle injury.

