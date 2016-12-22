Hammers not ruling out transfer move

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has not ruled out making a move in the transfer market to cover for injuries at the club.

Senegal international Diafra Sakho, who has made only two Premier League appearances this season, and will now miss the crucial festive period and next month's African Nations Cup and he is expected to be out for up to eight weeks with a back injury.



Bilic feels his squad will cope with the absence of Sakho and ruled out the possibility of going into the transfer market for striking options with Andy Carroll and club-record signing Andre Ayew returning to fitness.



"We played this whole part of the season without Diafra Sakho," he told reporters.



"We only had him for a couple of games but do we have a player that has the same characteristics Sakho has? The answer is no, but it is not easy to find a replacement in January.



"Like all of the other managers I'm not crazy about the January transfer window, but you never know. The injury for Sakho and the few injuries we have, that is why the January transfer window is good, but I'm not a fan of doing big things in January."



"One player or a couple of players either to fill a gap with loans until the end of the season, or even better to find something permanent for a few years, is also good. We are going to try to do a couple (of transfers) in positions - if it happens it happens," he said.



"Our priority is (to focus) on the players that we have and that they show improvement. We have a good squad here but if something we are monitoring comes available then we are going to try and do it."

