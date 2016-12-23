Hammers working to keep Payet

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says the club will be doing all they can to ensure superstar Dimitri Payet remains with the Hammers.

Speculation over the future of the France midfielder has increased following the 29-year-old's comments during an interview with a French broadcaster earlier this week about playing in the Champions League.



But despite interest from a number of clubs, Bilic insists the club "are going to do everything they can" to ensure the Frenchman stays at the London Stadium.



"That is our statement, we do not want to sell," Bilic said.



"Now it is the transfer window and of course all the speculation starts, he is in those speculations because he is Dimitri Payet, he's a great player but he has a contract with us.



"As the board says and as I say, every time you ask me that question, we do not want to sell him and we are going to do everything to make sure that he stays with us."

