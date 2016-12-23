Home > Football > England > Premiership > West Ham United 

Hammers working to keep Payet

Last Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2016 08:27
West%20Ham%20United

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says the club will be doing all they can to ensure superstar Dimitri Payet remains with the Hammers.

Speculation over the future of the France midfielder has increased following the 29-year-old's comments during an interview with a French broadcaster earlier this week about playing in the Champions League.

But despite interest from a number of clubs, Bilic insists the club "are going to do everything they can" to ensure the Frenchman stays at the London Stadium.

"That is our statement, we do not want to sell," Bilic said.

"Now it is the transfer window and of course all the speculation starts, he is in those speculations because he is Dimitri Payet, he's a great player but he has a contract with us.

"As the board says and as I say, every time you ask me that question, we do not want to sell him and we are going to do everything to make sure that he stays with us."

Have you an opinion on this story? Put your money where your mouth is and claim a free £25 bet.

Related news

Hammers working to keep Payet

Fri, 23 Dec 2016 08:27

Hammers not ruling out transfer move

Thu, 22 Dec 2016 13:17

Fresh Hammers injury blow

Thu, 22 Dec 2016 12:06

Noble expects Payet to stay

 Thu, 22 Dec 2016 08:36

Hammers linked with former loan ace

 Wed, 21 Dec 2016 11:43

West Ham linked with striker moves

Wed, 21 Dec 2016 09:19

Hammers' confidence rising - Randolph

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 14:15

Payet move talk latest

 Tue, 20 Dec 2016 09:30

Hammers on the rise - Noble

 Mon, 19 Dec 2016 13:22

Batshuayi an option for Bilic

 Mon, 19 Dec 2016 12:17
© eatsleepsport.com 2010 Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy
 