Noble expects Payet to stay

Club captain Mark Noble has said he would be "shocked" if fans' favourite Dimitri Payet leaves West Ham in January.

The France international has been linked with a move back to his homeland and in the past week has been quoted as saying he wants to play Champions League football with both Marseille and Arsenal said to be favourites for his signature.



Noble says they cannot afford to lose what he considers to be one of the best players in the world and he would be very surprised indeed if he were to move on in January.



"You never know what happens in football. I'm pretty sure Dimi doesn't want to come out and say too much," Noble told Sky Sports News.



"I would be shocked to see him go before the end of January. I'm pretty sure it would have to be a healthy bid to get him away from us.



"Can we afford to lose him? No, not really, because he is one of the best players in the world at the minute."

