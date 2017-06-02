Raggett close to Hammers switch

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on the signature of Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett.

Raggett enjoyed an impressive season for Lincoln, helping them earn promotion to League Two from the National League and also reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.



The 23-year-old defender made 41 league appearances, scoring five goals, and both the Hammers and Norwich City are said to be showing a keen interest in the rising star.



It appears the Premier League outfit are winning the race for his signature and an offer around the £350,000 mark is rumoured to be enough to land the Gillingham-born ace.



It would be Raggett's biggest move of his career to date, having played for Dover prior to his switch to Lincoln in 2016, but he will have to weigh up whether the move will suit him.



He is unlikely to break straight into the first team of either West Ham or the Canaries, but the chance is likely to be too hard to refuse.

